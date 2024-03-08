Brenden Queen to Drive for TRICON at North Wilkesboro

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen will attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway with TRICON Garage, the team announced on March 8.

Queen, a standout in the Late Model Stock car world, will pilot the No. 1 for the team with sponsor Best Repair Company on board, following a breakout season with the zMAX CARS Tour in 2023 that included four wins and runner up in the series standings at season’s end.

“I have been dreaming of this since I started racing go karts at six years old,” Queen said. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to team up with TRICON and Toyota to make my Truck Series debut at the track that put my name on the map last year.”

Queen is no stranger to success at North Wilkesboro, as he won the CARS Tour event at the track in 2023. Queen lead 65 of 125 laps from the pole en route to a dominant win, leading by nearly five seconds by the time the checkered flag fell.

The Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.