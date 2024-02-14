Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Daytona

Three months goes by quickly, but for the NASCAR fan it isn’t quick enough.

Finally, the 2024 NASCAR season has entered the scene, and the sport’s 76th year kicks off at the World Center of Racing: Daytona International Speedway.

Following a Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that was moved up a day due to weather, all three series head to Daytona Beach to get 2024 off on the right foot.

The Daytona 500 is one of the most popular sporting events, and with a sold o-out crowd on hand, you can expect many stars to show out.

Grand Marshal: Finally, The Rock has come back to Daytona! That’s right, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be on hand to give the command for engines to be fired for the Daytona 500. The actor and producer, as well as WWE superstar, recently was appointed to the TKO Group Holdings board, a merger between WWE and UFC. Johnson also returned to WWE recently to set up a menu full of storylines between himself, the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Honorary Starter: DJ Khaled will wave the green flag on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for the Daytona 500. Khaled is a GRAMMY award-winning music artist and producer. He will also be partnering with Wendy’s to promote its Biggie Bag in the Daytona infield.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Madison Marsh will pace the field prior to the start of the Great American Race as the honorary pace car driver. Marsh, who is a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force, was recently crowned the 2024 Miss America winner, representing Colorado.

Pre-Race Concert: Pitbull returns to Daytona to perform the pre-race concert. Mr. Worldwide is also the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, and he recently announced his next reprise of his album TRACKHOUSE.

Flyover: The iconic United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the Daytona 500 flyover for the 14th consecutive season.