Happy Hour: Clash Cures & Speedweeks Solutions

Frontstretch‘s Happy Hour squad is back for season 2.

In this season-opening edition, full-time hosts Trey Lyle and Michael Massie are joined by Frontstretch’s Bringing the Heat host Bryan Nolen and the site’s Editor-in-Chief Tom Bowles.

The quartet discusses what should be done with the Busch Light Clash after three years in Los Angeles as well as whether changes should be made to the current format of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway. The guys then get into whether Chevrolet will struggle to keep up after Ford and Toyota enter 2024 with new cars.

The gang then previews the upcoming season before doing a draft — no, not the type you’ll see in this weekend’s Daytona 500. They each draft a team of drivers for a contest they’ll keep tabs on all season long.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

