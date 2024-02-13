Garrett Smithley Back at JDM to Begin Xfinity Season

Garrett Smithley will drive JD Motorsports’ No. 6 for the first four races of the 2024 campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, JDM announced Feb. 13.

Smithley, a native of Pennsylvania, will be sponsored by Z&M Harley Davidson beginning at Daytona International Speedway for the season opener.

The No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro will also have support from Black Draft Farms, Resorts Cancellation Services and Trophy Tractor at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“We’re excited to have Garrett back with us for these races,” Johnny Davis, owner of JDM, said in a team release. “His dedication, talent, and professionalism make him a valuable asset to our team, and we look forward to seeing him represent us on the track.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to go to Daytona to start out the 2024 season,” Smithley added. “It’s no secret the struggles we had last year, but Johnny and I have a long history together, and we are survivors in this sport. We have some great partners that allow us to do this and I’m grateful for them giving me the chance to stay in the series. We are excited to work hard together to work with our partners to elevate our competition level!”

Smithley joins Dawson Cram at JDM. Cram will run the No. 4 full time in 2024.

JDM’s plans for the No. 6 for the rest of the season have not been announced. The car competed full time in 2023.

In 2023, Smithley made 13 Xfinity starts, mostly for JDM but also via BJ McLeod Motorsports and DGM Racing. His best finish was 16th twice.

In 158 career Xfinity starts, he has one top five and five top 10s.