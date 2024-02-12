Entry List: 2024 United Rentals 300

The entry list for the 2024 United Rentals 300, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 2024 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, features 44 drivers vying for 38 spots.

With 44 entered, six will go home after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Garrett Smithley is in the No. 6 for JD Motorsports. JDM had not yet announced its plans for the No. 6 prior to the entry list being announced.

Daniel Dye will race for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10, the team’s All-Star car, his first of a part-time slate for the team while he contests the full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The No. 14 will be driven by Daniel Suarez in a collaboration between Kaulig Racing, Trackhouse Racing and SS-Green Light Racing. SSGLR’s other car, the No. 07, will be driven by Patrick Emerling in his first of a part-time schedule.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 features Ryan Truex, one of four drivers currently announced for the car for 2024. John Hunter Nemechek, who will split JGR’s No. 20 with Aric Almirola, also kicks off the season.

Sam Hunt Racing, which has scaled back to one entry for 2024, has Sage Karam in the No. 26 for his first of a part-time schedule.

Jordan Anderson will attempt the race in a third car, the No. 32, for his own team. Larry McReynolds will serve as crew chief.

Joey Gase Motorsports’ Nos. 35 and 53 will be driven by Frankie Muniz and team owner Joey Gase, respectively.

DGM Racing’s No. 36 will be piloted by Natalie Decker, while its No. 92 features Josh Bilicki in his first race of his part-time schedule.

RSS Racing’s fourth car, the No. 38, will be driven by CJ McLaughlin.

Caesar Bacarella is entered in the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing, the team he co-owns with Tommy Joe Martins.

MBM Motorsports is back with its No. 66, featuring David Starr for Daytona.

Stanton Barrett will drive the No. 74 for Mike Harmon Racing, which reverts to its MHR branding after competing as CHK Racing in 2023.

BJ McLeod Motorsports’ owner BJ McLeod will drive the No. 78 for Daytona.

The 2024 United Rentals 300 will take place on Saturday, Feb 17, at 5 p.m. ET. The race will air on FOX Sports 1.