Road Ranger Continues Partnership With ThorSport, Ty Majeski

Road Ranger will continue its multi-year partnership with Ty Majeski and the No. 98 truck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ThorSport announced Feb. 12.

ThorSport and Road Ranger are joining forces for a third consecutive year, looking to build off a 2023 season that saw Majeski finish eighth in the standings.

“I couldn’t be more proud to continue our partnership with Road Ranger in 2024,” Majeski said in a team release. “We have two great seasons, but we are looking to make our third year our best year yet. Together, we will strive for success on and off the track with the ultimate goal of winning a championship.”

Road Ranger will feature multiple primaries on Majeski’s Ford F-150, with specific races to be revealed at a later date. The sponsorship kicks off at Daytona International Speedway.

Majeski claimed one victory in 2023 along with eight top fives and 14 top 10s, with an average finish of 11.5, all similar to his 2022 metrics.