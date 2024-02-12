Mason Massey Running Full Truck Season for Young’s

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Mason Massey has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, Young’s announced Feb. 12.

Massey will drive the No. 02 for the full season. BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services will sponsor the effort.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go full-time racing with Tyler [Young, team principal] and everyone at Young’s Motorsports,” Massey said in a team release. “I see the work ethic in all the guys and how much they want it. “I knew this was definitely something I wanted to be a part of. I also look forward to bringing BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services on board this year. We’re ready to kick the season off strong in Daytona [International Speedway] on Friday night!”

Massey is the first driver announced to the Young’s Truck stable for 2024. The team is fielding a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series car for Leland Honeyman as well.

“I’m really excited to have Mason full time with our team this year,” Young added. “He has proven he’s the man for the job. We are working hard to make it a great year, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Massey drove seven Truck races in 2023 after starting the season full time with Reaume Brothers Racing. He also made one appearance with Young’s later in the season at Richmond Raceway. His best result of the year, an 11th, came at Texas Motor Speedway.