A Pit Straight Emergency Meeting: Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Three months removed from The Pit Straight‘s 2023 season finale, Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz have been forced to assemble the council for an emergency episode. The circumstances calling for such an episode? Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari for 2025.

News of the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion’s impending move shocked the racing community on Thursday (Feb. 1) morning, with an official confirmation coming from Mercedes that afternoon. In the aftermath of this bombshell, perhaps the biggest piece of F1 news for the whole year, Swansey and Gintz were left with no choice but to rise at an abysmal hour and try to hash out what timeline we have suddenly crossed into.

The duo discuss if this could be the right move for Hamilton and/or Ferrari, compare it to other shocking driver moves in F1 history, and ponder the all-important question: how could this happen?

