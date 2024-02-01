Lewis Hamilton To Leave Mercedes After 2024, Join Ferrari, Reports Say

The 2024 season may truly mark the end of one of the greatest driver-team tandems in the history of auto racing.

According to a report by ESPN, sources close to seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is done with Toto Wolff and Mercedes. He will take his resume of excellence to the red-and-yellow of Ferrari at the close of the 2024 F1 season.

Both constructors declined to comment to ESPN at this time.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for the 2025 season 🏎️pic.twitter.com/O9nKwt5fFe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 1, 2024

If the deal is eventually confirmed, Hamilton will reportedly take over the seat currently held by Carlos Sainz. It would also mean that the deal he signed for two more years with Mercedes last season likely will have been a one-year deal with an option for a second on Hamliton’s part. Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc, who recently re-signed with Ferrari until 2026.

Hamilton was rumored to be interested in joining Ferrari last season before signing a deal to return to Mercedes, but it appears that Ferrari chairman John Elkann was finally able to land the big name driver he’s been looking for.

Ferrari is one of the sport’s most storied teams with legendary names like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen having raced for them throughout their near-75 seasons in the sport. It also would presumably give the team their best shot at their first championship in nearly 20 years.

Obviously, Hamilton leaving will cast a huge shadow over at Mercedes. Together, Hamilton, Wolff and the rest of the team won 6 drivers’ championships and 8 consecutive constructors’ titles from 2014-2021.