Armani Williams Driving ARCA Daytona Race for MBM

Armani Williams has joined the entry list for the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway in an MBM Motorsports entry, MBM announced Feb. 2.

Williams will drive the No. 13.

BlueSprig will sponsor the effort.

“This truly is a dream from my childhood to race at Daytona,” Williams said in a team release. “I’m thankful for the great people at BlueSprig that are with us on this journey and for the awesome work they do for families impacted by autism. I also want to thank Carl Long and MBM Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.”

“We are proud to head back into the ARCA garage,” MBM’s Carl Long added. “Armani has a story to share. MBM is here to give this young man some valuable Daytona experience with the draft. I trust my long time crew member Richard Coleman with spotting.

“We borrowed Rick Markle from On Point Motorsports to chief the race. We have a lot of key pieces in place to put Armani in a very competitive car. I am excited about this race and others to follow.”

Williams drove two ARCA races in 2020 for Fast Track Racing, with a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

He competed in three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2023, all for G2G Racing.