Patrick Emerling Competing for SS-GreenLight

Patrick Emerling is racing for SS-GreenLight Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, he announced Feb. 1.
He’ll be a primary driver of the No. 07 for the team, with Paul Claprood as crew chief.
“Working with Bobby is an incredible honor, Bobby’s experience and knowledge is an asset I’m very excited to have,” Emerling said in a release. “I’m excited to get the season started down in Daytona, and I’m looking forward to gain more experience throughout the year.”
Emerling drove in 17 races last year.
His schedule of events will be revealed at a later date.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
