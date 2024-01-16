Jimmie Johnson Adds to Cup Schedule, Including Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson has three more NASCAR Cup Series races on his plate for 2024, including the Daytona 500, Legacy Motor Club announced Jan. 16.

With sponsorship from Carvana, Johnson will drive the No. 84 in the season-opening race, appearing for the second straight season.

He’ll also sport Carvana sponsorship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season, and our fourth season overall as partners, at some of my favorite races,” Johnson said in a team release. “Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with Legacy MC. I’m excited to have a shot at another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSEs and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite.”

To date, Johnson now has nine races scheduled for 2024, all in the part-time No. 84.

In 2023, he competed in three events, with a best finish of 31st in the Daytona 500.