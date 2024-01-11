Global Industrial Company Re-Ups With RCR for Kyle Busch, Austin Hill Sponsorship

Global Industrial Company has returned to Richard Childress Racing for the 2024 NASCAR season, RCR announced Jan. 11.
The company is back as a multi-race sponsor of Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Additionally, it will sponsor Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The exact races for Global on both cars have not been announced.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Global Industrial to continue on a path of growth and to welcome them into the Cup Series,” RCR President Torrey Galida said in a team release. “Witnessing Austin win two races last season in their primary scheme and seeing the excitement of their associates and customers in victory lane was a great way to cap off year two of the program.
“Global Industrial has done an excellent job of utilizing Austin for employee events and as a spokesperson at their national trade show. 2024 should be even more exciting as Kyle joins the Global Industrial family.”
In 2023, Global sponsored Hill in five Xfinity races, two of which resulted in wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.
In all, he earned four wins, 16 top fives and 24 top 10s, finishing fifth in points.
Busch is back for his second Cup season with RCR. In 2023, he snagged three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s.
