Connor Zilisch Running NASCAR, ARCA, More for Trackhouse

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Connor Zilisch has signed with Trackhouse Racing for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Trackhouse announced Jan. 11.

The 17-year-old will begin a developmental program with the team that includes events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, as well as the CARS Tour, IMSA and Trans-Am series.

“I have watched Connor grow from a youngster racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans-Am race at VIR (Virginia International Raceway) a few months ago,” Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks said in a team release. “This kid is an amazing talent who we wanted to be a part of the Trackhouse family. We are going to go slow with Connor and make sure he’s fully prepared as he advances in what we believe will be a long racing career.”

“This is a dream come true,” Zilisch added. “I can’t thank Justin and everyone at Trackhouse Racing enough for giving me this opportunity. It has been a pleasure to spend the last two years racing with Chevrolet and I am thrilled to extend that relationship. I have a lot to learn, but I don’t think there is a better place for me to learn than with Trackhouse Racing.”

Zilisch’s exact races in any of the NASCAR and ARCA series have not yet been announced. He turns 18 in July and will be unable to compete in Xfinity or on larger Truck and ARCA tracks before then.

Zilisch finished second in his ARCA debut last year at Watkins Glen International for Pinnacle Racing Group.

His entry for his races in the Xfinity, Truck and ARCA series is not yet known. Trackhouse does not currently field a team in any of those series; for 2024, it’s partnering with Kaulig Racing to enter Shane van Gisbergen in Xfinity full time.