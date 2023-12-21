William Sawalich Back for Part-Time Truck Slate With TRICON

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

William Sawalich is back at TRICON Garage for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, TRICON announced Dec. 21.

Sawalich will again pilot the No. 1 part time, starting at Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring.

In all, he will run nine races for the team, all of which are events drivers under 18 years old can compete at — until Sawalich turns 18 late in the season, with Homestead-Miami Speedway then added to his schedule.

“I am excited to be back with the No. 1 team in 2024,” Sawalich said in a team release.. “We were super consistent this past season and I am looking forward to repeating that with my group of guys. I am confident it will be another successful year with TRICON.”

Sawalich is the first driver to be announced to TRICON’s No. 1, which competed at the majority of the Truck schedule in 2023.

He will also run the full ARCA Menards Series East season for Joe Gibbs Racing, plus other ARCA Menards Series events for the team, and will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JGR after he turns 18.

Sawalich’s other Truck events include both events at Martinsville Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond Raceway, The Milwaukee Mile, the second Bristol event and Phoenix Raceway.

He scored three top 10s in six Truck starts in 2023, his debut in the series.

TRICON has not announced if its No. 1 will be entered in any other races in 2024.