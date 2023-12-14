Layne Riggs Joins FRM Truck Team

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Layne Riggs will succeed Zane Smith as Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, FRM announced Dec. 14.

Riggs will drive the No. 38 full time in 2024.

Dylan Cappello will crew chief the effort for Riggs, son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport,” Riggs said in a team release. “I’ve dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob (Jenkins, owner) and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career.”

“I really appreciate Layne’s dedication to his education while also competing at the highest levels,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins added. “That comes from great parenting and a sense of dedication from Layne. We’ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne and he’s a perfect fit for our program to develop him into a national series NASCAR winner.”

Riggs has six Truck starts, three each in 2022 and 2023. He’s scored a top five and two top 10s, with a best result of third at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for Spire Motorsports last year.

He also made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2023, scoring one top 10.

Smith drove the No. 38 for two seasons in 2022 and 2023, winning the series title in 2022. He racked up two wins, 10 top fives and 10 top 10s in 2023 before moving to the NASCAR Cup Series for 2024.