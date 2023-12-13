ThorSport Announces 2024 Truck Lineup

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

ThorSport Racing will again field four full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries plus a part-time fifth truck, the team announced Dec. 13.

The already-announced Jake Garcia joins returning drivers Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski and defending series champion Ben Rhodes.

Garcia will pilot the No. 13, replacing Hailie Deegan, while Crafton, Majeski and Rhodes remain in the Nos. 88, 98 and 99, respectively.

Conner Jones, meanwhile, will drive the No. 66 part time.

Garcia moved to ThorSport from McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. In 22 starts (missing the season opener at Daytona International Speedway due to age), he scored three top fives and nine top 10s.

Rhodes is the reigning Truck champion, earning a win, seven top fives and 14 top 10s en route to his second title. Majeski nabbed a win, eight top fives and 14 top 10s, while Crafton finished in the top five two times and nine times in the top 10.

Jones made his series debut in the No. 66 in 2023, making nine starts with a best run of 15th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

ThorSport has not yet specified Jones’ schedule for 2024 aside from its part-time status.