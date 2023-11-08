Corey Heim Penalized After Carson Hocevar Crash at Phoenix

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Corey Heim has been penalized following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series finale at Phoenix Raceway, officials announced Nov. 8.

The TRICON Garage driver was fined $12,500 and docked 25 points for an incident on lap 147 with Carson Hocevar. After getting spun by Hocevar on lap 120, Heim retaliated in the closing laps of the race by running his fellow Championship 4 contender into the wall as they exited turn 2, ending Hocevar’s race.

After further review into the incident, NASCAR said it deemed that Heim intentionally caused the crash. Officials cited three areas of the rule book that the 21-year-old violated: attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race or championship; wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that is removed from competition as a result; and any actions deemed to compromise the safety of an event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators or others.

Heim denied intentionally wrecking Hocevar after the race.

After initially finishing third in the standings, the points deduction relegates Heim to fourth in the final Truck standings.

Heim will return to the No. 11 for TRICON in 2024.