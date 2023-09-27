On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by DannyBTalks YouTube personality Daniel Baldwin to discuss Chevrolet’s acquirement of Toyota and Ford prospects Sammy Smith and Zane Smith and how that will affect the future of the two OEMs.

Also, the group gives their take on Bubba Wallace‘s Texas Motor Speedway late-race blunder, the latest rumors of what tracks could be changed in the soon-to-be-announced 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the option of Stewart-Haas Racing downsizing from a four-car team.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the boys share their favorite NASCAR movie paint schemes in response to SHR’s Talladega Nights inspired liveries running this weekend.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article