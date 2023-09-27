Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Has Chevrolet Taken Up All the Young Talent?

Dalton Hopkins, Trey Lyle and Michael Massie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by DannyBTalks YouTube personality Daniel Baldwin to discuss Chevrolet’s acquirement of Toyota and Ford prospects Sammy Smith and Zane Smith and how that will affect the future of the two OEMs.

See also
Stock Car Scoop: How Can Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson Rebound From Texas Troubles?

Also, the group gives their take on Bubba Wallace‘s Texas Motor Speedway late-race blunder, the latest rumors of what tracks could be changed in the soon-to-be-announced 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the option of Stewart-Haas Racing downsizing from a four-car team.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the boys share their favorite NASCAR movie paint schemes in response to SHR’s Talladega Nights inspired liveries running this weekend.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

treylyle97
Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x