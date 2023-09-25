Podcast: Play in new window | Download
William Byron took advantage of late misfortunate befalling the dominant cars of Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace to win the NASCAR Cup Series event at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (Sept. 24).
Adam Cheek and Jared Haas break down the two chaotic weeks ahead at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte ROVAL, what Larson and Kyle Busch can do to ensure spots in the Round of 8 after crashes at Texas, and more.
