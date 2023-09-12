A trip to the Midwest saw two generations of NASCAR dirt ringers rack up hardware over the last week.
Kyle Busch
The Cup Series regular continued to expand his presence on the micro sprint circuit, racing in the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Missouri Thursday, Friday and Saturday night (Sept. 7-9).
Busch qualified for the A-mains Friday and Saturday, winning a qualifier race Friday night and finishing ninth in Saturday’s feature. Busch was upstaged by son Brexton, who scored multiple wins in the junior class.
Jerry Hill
The former Truck Series regular ran with the Delaware Super Trucks Series at Middleford Speedway Saturday night, posting a fourth-place finish on the bullring.
Kasey Kahne
The former Cup Series regular contested the World of Outlaws tour as they ran the Gold Cup at the Silver Dollar Speedway in California. Kahne ran 16th in Friday’s feature but failed to transfer from Saturday’s Last Chance Showdown. Saturday marked Kahne’s first missed feature since Knoxville last month.
Kyle Larson
The Cup Series regular contested two divisions of sprint car racing at the Silver Dollar Raceway that he co-promotes Wednesday and Thursday night. Wednesday saw Larson post a top-10 finish in 360 sprint competition, while Thursday saw Larson win opening night of the Gold Cup.
The win was Larson’s fifth of the year with the Outlaws.
Ken Schrader
The former Cup Series regular batted a thousand on the weekend, winning B-modified features at a pair of Illinois tracks, the Brownstown Bullring Friday night and Adams County Raceway on Sunday.
Kenny Wallace
The former Cup Series regular kept busy on the modified circuit this weekend, scoring top-five finishes in all three of his starts at Brownstown Friday, I-55 Raceway in Missouri Saturday and Adams County on Sunday.
JJ Yeley
The current Cup Series contender saw his return to USAC racing crash and burn, quite literally, on Wednesday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas. Yeley was one of four drivers to suffer a night-ending crash during time trials, fortunately walking away from an ugly backstretch barrel roll.
About the author
Richmond, Virginia native. Wake Forest University class of 2008. Affiliated with Frontstretch since 2008, as of today the site's first dirt racing commentator. Emphasis on commentary. Big race fan, bigger First Amendment advocate.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.