A trip to the Midwest saw two generations of NASCAR dirt ringers rack up hardware over the last week.

The Cup Series regular continued to expand his presence on the micro sprint circuit, racing in the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Missouri Thursday, Friday and Saturday night (Sept. 7-9).

Busch qualified for the A-mains Friday and Saturday, winning a qualifier race Friday night and finishing ninth in Saturday’s feature. Busch was upstaged by son Brexton, who scored multiple wins in the junior class.

Brexton Busch wins 2 nights in a row in Jr Class at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, MO. Congratulations young man! Be sure to come out for the 3rd and final night of the KKM Challenge. @KyleBusch @brextonbusch pic.twitter.com/PcyNEQNVZF — Missouri Race Fan (TFord) (@MoRaceFan) September 9, 2023

The former Truck Series regular ran with the Delaware Super Trucks Series at Middleford Speedway Saturday night, posting a fourth-place finish on the bullring.

The former Cup Series regular contested the World of Outlaws tour as they ran the Gold Cup at the Silver Dollar Speedway in California. Kahne ran 16th in Friday’s feature but failed to transfer from Saturday’s Last Chance Showdown. Saturday marked Kahne’s first missed feature since Knoxville last month.

The Cup Series regular contested two divisions of sprint car racing at the Silver Dollar Raceway that he co-promotes Wednesday and Thursday night. Wednesday saw Larson post a top-10 finish in 360 sprint competition, while Thursday saw Larson win opening night of the Gold Cup.

Let him hear you, California!



Elk Grove’s @KyleLarsonRacin tops the opening night of @sdspeedway’s Gold Cup Race of Champions for the second year in a row with @Paul_Silva57! pic.twitter.com/Zef9pecfr8 — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 8, 2023

The win was Larson’s fifth of the year with the Outlaws.

The former Cup Series regular batted a thousand on the weekend, winning B-modified features at a pair of Illinois tracks, the Brownstown Bullring Friday night and Adams County Raceway on Sunday.

Congratulations to @Ken-Schrader-racing-inc and the Federated dirt track team on its victories in Illinois on Sept. 8 at the @brownstownbull in Brownstown and Sept. 10 at Adams County Speedway in Quincy. pic.twitter.com/2oVEOERZT4 — FederatedAP (@FederatedAP) September 11, 2023

The former Cup Series regular kept busy on the modified circuit this weekend, scoring top-five finishes in all three of his starts at Brownstown Friday, I-55 Raceway in Missouri Saturday and Adams County on Sunday.

Finished 3rd tonight in Quincy, Illinois at @AdamsCoILSpdwy ..



A very heartfelt THANK YOU to the owners AND THE FANS AND RACERS at the race track. They raised $2 THOUSAND tonight for Jug Head. We are going to get him to the MAYO clinic no matter what. pic.twitter.com/l1odxzgaxQ — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) September 11, 2023

The current Cup Series contender saw his return to USAC racing crash and burn, quite literally, on Wednesday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas. Yeley was one of four drivers to suffer a night-ending crash during time trials, fortunately walking away from an ugly backstretch barrel roll.

And now it's JJ Yeley's turn. Yardsale number 4 of Time Trials… pic.twitter.com/1kUn2tt7qK — Work Area (@The_Work_Area) September 8, 2023

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article