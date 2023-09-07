Race Weekend Central
Joe Graf Jr. on Bryan Nolen's podcast Bringing the Heat

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Joe Graf Jr. Chats About Part-Time JGR Slate

Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen and Tanner Marlar

On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen sits down with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. about his upcoming start at Kansas Speedway with Joe Gibbs Racing and his outlook for the rest of the season.

Trey Lyle fills in the rest of the way for Nolen and is joined by Tanner Marlar to talk about the Denny Hamlin extension with JGR and John Hunter Nemechek signing with Legacy Motor Club to drive the No. 42 in 2024.

Lyle and Marlar then do the playoff round up and discuss who is trending up, who is trending down and who is likely eliminated after the first playoff race at Darlington Raceway.

For the soundbite of the week, the guys listened to Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick, and discussed the pit road incident that cost the No. 4 the race.

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Echo

You can’t say it cost Harvick the race. It cost him a “chance” to win the race.

