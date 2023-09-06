Race Weekend Central
#4: Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch Light Peach Ford Mustang

NASCAR Mailbox: The Closer’s Costly Mistake

Luken Glover

Kevin Harvick looked poised to return to victory lane and grab what may have been the final win of his NASCAR Cup Series career in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Instead, he will have to wait once again after a controversial pit road penalty left him below the cut line.

And with all of the storylines surrounding the playoff drivers at Darlington, Carson Hocevar was quietly one of the most impressive figures from the Southern 500 in his second Cup start. Why should you be focusing more on that run than what its been given credit for?

Frontstretch‘s Luken Glover addresses this week’s comments on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube Channel. Find out in the assessments below.

image000000

Luken Glover arrived on the Frontstretch scene in 2020. He has been an avid NASCAR fan for the majority of his life, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who used to help former team owner Junie Donlavey in his garage. Glover covers news for the site and took over "The Underdog House" column in 2021. In addition to being a college junior, his hobbies include volunteering at church, playing basketball and tennis, racing go-karts, and helping at his high school alma mater.

Echo

Harvick was named the closer by those in the booth. But during Kevin’s career, Jimmie Johnson was the real closer.

