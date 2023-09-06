Kevin Harvick looked poised to return to victory lane and grab what may have been the final win of his NASCAR Cup Series career in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Instead, he will have to wait once again after a controversial pit road penalty left him below the cut line.

And with all of the storylines surrounding the playoff drivers at Darlington, Carson Hocevar was quietly one of the most impressive figures from the Southern 500 in his second Cup start. Why should you be focusing more on that run than what its been given credit for?

Frontstretch‘s Luken Glover addresses this week’s comments on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube Channel. Find out in the assessments below.

