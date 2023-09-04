Denny Hamlin Signs Multi-Year Extension with JGR

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing have officially signed a multi-year contract extension for the team’s No. 11 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, JGR announced today (Sept. 4).

“Joe Gibbs Racing has been my home for almost 20 years now,” Hamlin said in a press release. “My relationship with Joe, my team, and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I’m excited to finally announce this so we can put all our focus on chasing the championship.”

“It is amazing to think it has been almost 20 years since J.D. (Gibbs) first saw him race and we signed him to that first contract,” team owner Joe Gibbs added. “He has been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come.”

Hamlin has accrued 50 Cup Series victories with the organization since he began racing with JGR in 2005 including three Daytona 500 victories (2016, 2019 and 2020), three Southern 500 victories (2010, 2017 and 2021) and one Coca-Cola 600 victory (2022). He has made it to the Championship 4 four times (2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021) and is currently fighting for the 2023 championship. Hamlin also boasts 217 top fives, 333 top 10s and 40 poles over 641 career starts with the team.

Hamlin and JGR, fresh off their new extension, will head to Kansas Speedway this weekend, a track they won at earlier this year, on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. ET for the Hollywood Casino 400. Coverage will be provided by USA Network.

