Matt DiBenedetto Departing Rackley After 2023

Matt DiBenedetto will not return to Rackley WAR in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series following the 2023 season, DiBenedetto announced Aug. 30.
“I’m very thankful to have been a part of the team’s tremendous growth over these two years,” DiBenedetto wrote in a statement.
“I’m looking forward to what the future holds, as of right now I don’t have any 2024 plans but I am exploring all options in all series.”
The 32-year-old joined Rackley in 2022 following six full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. In that span, he earned his first career NASCAR national series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022, and he has recorded two top fives, and 17 top 10s, with 10 of those coming this season.
DiBenedetto qualified for the playoffs this season for the first time in Trucks. He sits 20 points below the cut line with one race remaining in the Round of 10.
It is also the first playoff appearance for the team, which debuted in 2021.
Rackley has not yet commented on DiBenedetto’s departure.
