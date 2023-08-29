No. 98 ThorSport Team Incurs L2 Penalty From Milwaukee

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The ThorSport Racing No. 98 team was hit with an L2-level penalty following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile this past Sunday (Aug. 27).

Both driver Ty Majeski and the No. 98 team itself were docked 75 points and five playoff points in the owner and drivers standings. Crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was also suspended for the next four Truck Series races, through the series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and fined $25,000.

NASCAR officials confiscated the team’s right-rear tire after an infraction was discovered during pre-race inspection on Sunday. Shear was ejected from the event and Majeski was forced to start at the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race. Majeski would come back to finish seventh on the day.

The issue had to do with Sections 14.16.1 and 14.16.1.A&C of the NASCAR Rule Book, which references wheels, tires, and wheel assembly, especially the valve stems.

Additionally, the No. 51 team for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Nos. 41 and 42 teams for Niece Motorsports were also penalized post Milwaukee. The No. 51 team was docked 10 points in the owners standings and driver Matt Mills was docked 10 points in the drivers standings, due to a violation with the Triangular Filler Panels.

Both Niece Motorsports crew chiefs, Mike Hillman Jr. (No. 41) and Phil Gould (No. 42), were given $2,500 fines for a loose lug nut in post-race inspection.

KBM driver Matt Mills ended the day in 25th. Niece Motorsports drivers Bayley Currey and Carson Hocevar brought home 10th- and second-place results, respectively.

The Truck Series is back in action to close out their first round of the playoffs at Kansas Speedway on Friday, Sept. 8. Watch the Kansas Lottery 200 live on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET or tune in to MRN for live radio.

