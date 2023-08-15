Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After kicking off their quest in last week’s episode, Jack Swansey is joined once again by Road & Track‘s Fred Smith as they winnow down the contenders for the title of greatest racecar of all time.
This time, last week’s front-runners go up against a pair of heavy hitters from Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Nico Rosberg‘s World Championship-winning W07 and a W11 that toppled records in the hands of one Lewis Hamilton. Add in the Porsche 956/962, perhaps the most dominant chassis in the history of endurance racing, and Stuttgart’s finest may have the British independents on the back foot.
In true Pit Straight fashion, by the end of the episode, the hosts find themselves in agreement, but not before being sidelined by an important caveat: greatest racecar to whom?
