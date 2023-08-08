Formula 1 is entering the second week of its mandated summer break, but The Pit Straight keeps on going.

Red Bull Racing has already made history in 2023, its RB19 chassis is the first car to win every race before F1’s traditional mid-season break, breaking McLaren’s decades-old record of consecutive wins for a single team on the way. The dominance of Max Verstappen (and to a lesser extent, Sergio Perez) has contributed to the Milton Keynes-based constructor winning a shocking 13 Grands Prix in a row, dating back to Abu Dhabi 2022.

And that’s not even counting the Sprints.

The RB19 seems destined to become the most successful F1 car in history. George Russell predicted a 100% win rate back in March, but before his prediction comes true, Jack Swansey and new guest, Road and Track‘s Fred Smith, will evaluate its competition in the history books in a special two-part episode as they set out to determine: what is the greatest racecar of all time?

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

