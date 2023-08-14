Entry List: 2023 Go Bowling at the Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series visits a road course for the second straight weekend with its annual visit to Watkins Glen International this weekend.
The 36 charted teams are entered, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.
The lone change from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course regarding teams on both entry lists involves Rick Ware Racing. Andy Lally, who drove the No. 51 at Indianapolis, moves to the No. 15 for Watkins Glen, while Cole Custer enters the No. 51.
Cup Watkins Glen Entry List
The Go Bowling at the Glen is set for Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from USA Network.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
