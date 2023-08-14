Entry List: 2023 Go Bowling at the Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series visits a road course for the second straight weekend with its annual visit to Watkins Glen International this weekend.

The 36 charted teams are entered, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

The lone change from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course regarding teams on both entry lists involves Rick Ware Racing. Andy Lally, who drove the No. 51 at Indianapolis, moves to the No. 15 for Watkins Glen, while Cole Custer enters the No. 51.

The Go Bowling at the Glen is set for Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from USA Network.

