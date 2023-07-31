If someone tuned in to a NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway for the first time in 15-20 years, they’d probably find the track unrecognizable.

Dubbed ‘The Action Track,’ Richmond was a fan favorite during NASCAR’s boom era in the late 1990s and 2000s.

But somewhere along the way, the track lost its luster among fans. Is it because of less beating and banging? Is it spread-out racecars? Is it a lack of restarts? Is it a lack of carnage?

All of the above characterize Richmond in the present day, which has become a track notable for long green-flag runs, limited carnage and an increased emphasis on tire and pit strategy.

That’s not to say that the current state of Richmond is bad. A lot of people find enjoyment in strategy and races that play out with long green flag runs, myself included. But for many people that grew up watching Richmond during NASCAR’s peak, it’s not the Richmond of old; they want that one back.

Somewhere along the way, the trend of Richmond races flipped upside down. Using the last 20 years (2004-2023) and 39 Richmond races at the Cup level, I recorded five stats: the number of cautions, the final green flag run, the longest green flag run and the number of DNFs.

Why those five?

Cautions often feature crashes, and they will lead to restarts that can turn a race upside down.

The final green flag run measures whether the finish of the race and the winner were decided by a quick shootout or an endurance run.

The longest green flag run measures the longest length of time that the race played out naturally with zero restarts.

Lead lap cars measure how close the field was to the leaders. This stat is heavily influenced by the number of cautions and the length of the final green flag run.

The number of DNFs represents how many cars crashed out or had mechanical failures (chaos vs. tranquility). The numbers from 2009 to 2012 are skewed, however, as those seasons usually featured a handful of start-and-park cars that had no intention of finishing the race anyway. Those years are marked with asterisks.

Finally, I split the last 20 years into three groups: 2004 to 2009 (13 races), 2010 to 2016 (14 races) and 2017 to 2023 (12 races). Those time periods are arbitrary, but there were trends enough in the data that made sense for me to group them together.

For now, here is the master list of these variables for the last 20 seasons of Richmond:

Cautions Final Green Flag Run Longest Green Flag Run Lead Lap Cars DNFs 2023 Race 2 3 3 laps 153 laps 19 0 2023 Race 1 8 14 laps 130 laps 24 1 2022 Race 2 5 144 laps 153 laps 11 2 2022 Race 1 5 137 laps 151 laps 16 2 2021 Race 2 5 146 laps 148 laps 9 1 2021 Race 1 5 12 laps 134 laps 14 1 2020 Race 1 3 157 laps 157 laps 11 1 2019 Race 2 5 79 laps 101 laps 12 3 2019 Race 1 5 148 laps 148 laps 16 2 2018 Race 2 3 67 laps 117 laps 13 1 2018 Race 1 6 2 laps 142 laps 23 2 2017 Race 2 7 0 laps (Caution) 135 laps 19 4 2017 Race 1 9 19 laps 88 laps 28 2 Cautions Final Green Flag Run Longest Green Flag Run Lead Lap Cars DNFs 2016 Race 2 16 2 laps 101 laps 24 8 2016 Race 1 8 36 laps 157 laps 26 0 2015 Race 2 6 18 laps 85 laps 12 2 2015 Race 1 8 26 laps 100 laps 19 3 2014 Race 2 4 64 laps 131 laps 16 1 2014 Race 1 9 9 laps 64 laps 24 3 2013 Race 2 11 3 laps 136 laps 20 3 2013 Race 1 11 2 laps 65 laps 26 6 2012 Race 2 6 118 laps 118 laps 11 7* 2012 Race 1 5 9 laps 105 laps 19 7* 2011 Race 2 15 12 laps 71 laps 20 9* 2011 Race 1 8 86 laps 107 laps 9 5* 2010 Race 2 3 159 laps 159 laps 14 5* 2010 Race 1 6 5 laps 191 laps 18 6* Cautions Final Green Flag Run Longest Green Flag Run Lead Lap Cars DNFs 2009 Race 2 10 14 laps 68 laps 27 6* 2009 Race 1 15 39 laps 102 laps 26 6* 2008 Race 2 14 26 laps 54 laps 32 0 2008 Race 1 11 2 laps 89 laps 16 8 2007 Race 2 12 50 laps 62 laps 25 8 2007 Race 1 14 20 laps 127 laps 21 6 2006 Race 2 7 73 laps 83 laps 14 4 2006 Race 1 11 7 laps 82 laps 14 6 2005 Race 2 12 31 laps 56 laps 21 5 2005 Race 1 9 7 laps 90 laps 17 7 2004 Race 2 10 101 laps 101 laps 12 5 2004 Race 1 9 45 laps 132 laps 11 9

As for the three groupings, 2004 to 2009 appears to be the Richmond of old. 2010 to 2017 serves as a transition phase. 2017 to the present represents the ‘new’ Richmond.

Years Total Races Avg. Cautions Avg. Final Green Flag Run Avg. Longest Green Flag Run Avg. Lead Lap Cars Avg. DNFs # of Races with >=100 lap run # of Races with >=100 lap finish 2017-2023 13 5.3 71.3 laps 135.2 laps 16.5 1.7 12/13 5/12 2010-2016 14 8.3 39.2 laps 113.6 laps 17.1 4.6 10/14 2/14 2004-2009 12 9.1 34.6 laps 73.0 laps 19.7 5.8 4/12 1/12

Every single variable increased (or in the case of the lead laps cars, decreased) through the three sets of years in chronological order.

Perhaps the most notable statistic of 2017 to present that stands out is the number of cautions: the last 13 Richmond races, on average, had three fewer cautions than the 26 that came before it.

The average final flag run is also staggering. An average of 71.3 laps to the finish is more than double the average of 2004 to 2009 and nearly double of 2010 to 2017. The proportion of > 100 lap green flag runs and final green flag runs have also increased dramatically since 2004 to 2009, and the longest green flag run average is well above the average from 2004 to 2009.

For consistency’s sake, the track has not been sealed or repaved since the early 2000s. Races with both the Gen 6 and the Next Gen car have featured fewer cautions, fewer DNFs and longer green flag runs,

In regard to the quality of racing, an increase in X variable or a decrease in Y variable doesn’t automatically make a race good or bad; that will always come down to the eye test. But somewhere along the way, Richmond did a 180 in terms of what to expect in a race.

Why?

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article