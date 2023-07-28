Xfinity Series Races on The CW Starting in 2025

Beginning in 2025 and running through 2031, all 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races will be aired on The CW, NASCAR announced July 28.

Production will be handled by NASCAR Production in collaboration with The CW.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” Dennis Miller, CW president, said in a release. “Live sports are the most watched television content, and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans.”

“CW’s leadership shared a compelling vision for cultivating the next generation of NASCAR talent by bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series exclusively to broadcast television, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them,” Brian Herbst, NASCAR svp of media and productions, added. “With more than 1,000,000 viewers tuning in each week to see NASCAR’s future start battle some of its biggest names at our most legendary tracks, the NASCAR Xfinity Series consistently delivers the moments that excite current fans and create new fans of our great sport.”

The series has been split by FOX and NBC since 2015.

The last time the Xfinity Series had one exclusive broadcasting partner was when ESPN broadcasted the series from 2007-2014.

