Kris Wright Driving for Venturini at Michigan

Kris Wright will team up with Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series at Michigan International Speedway, VMS announced July 26.

Wright will pilot the No. 55 FNB Toyota for the team on Aug. 4.

“I’m excited to be driving the FNB Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports,” Wright said in a team release. “I’m looking forward to being in good equipment for this race. Michigan International Speedway was my first big oval race, and I am excited to return.”

The Pittsburgh native has 13 ARCA Menards Series starts and has recorded two top fives and 10 top 10s in ARCA.

He last appeared in the series in 2022, starting two races with a best finish of sixth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Wright has made 11 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports in 2023, earning a best finish of 12th at Texas Motor Speedway. Wright and Young’s parted ways after Charlotte Motor Speedway.

