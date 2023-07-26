Entry List: 2023 Shasta 150

The seventh race of the ARCA Menards Series West season takes the tour to Anderson, Calif., at Shasta Speedway.

There will be 17 drivers vying for the win on the .375-mile oval.

Todd Souza switches from the No. 13 he has driven in the first six races to the No. 3 for his own team. Tyler Reif will be in the No. 13 this weekend.

Kole Raz will make his debut in the No. 5 for Jerry Pitts Racing.

Tim Spurgeon makes his second appearance of the year in the No. 21 for Nascimento Motorsports. It’s the first time the team’s usual driver, Ethan Nascimento, has not raced in 2023.

Jake Drew will make his season debut this weekend driving Lowden-Jackson Motorsports’ No. 41, Reif’s former ride.

Ryan Philpott will drive his self-owned No. 52 this weekend.

Derek Copeland is in the No. 80, usually driven by Brian Kamisky.

The Shasta 150 will take place on Saturday, July 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET with live streaming provided by FloRacing and radio coverage from ARCARacing.com. The race will also air on delay on CNBC at 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 12.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article