Entry List: 2023 Shasta 150

The seventh race of the ARCA Menards Series West season takes the tour to Anderson, Calif., at Shasta Speedway.
There will be 17 drivers vying for the win on the .375-mile oval.
Todd Souza switches from the No. 13 he has driven in the first six races to the No. 3 for his own team. Tyler Reif will be in the No. 13 this weekend.
Kole Raz will make his debut in the No. 5 for Jerry Pitts Racing.
Tim Spurgeon makes his second appearance of the year in the No. 21 for Nascimento Motorsports. It’s the first time the team’s usual driver, Ethan Nascimento, has not raced in 2023.
Jake Drew will make his season debut this weekend driving Lowden-Jackson Motorsports’ No. 41, Reif’s former ride.
Ryan Philpott will drive his self-owned No. 52 this weekend.
Derek Copeland is in the No. 80, usually driven by Brian Kamisky.
ARCA Shasta Entry List
The Shasta 150 will take place on Saturday, July 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET with live streaming provided by FloRacing and radio coverage from ARCARacing.com. The race will also air on delay on CNBC at 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 12.
About the author
Luken Glover arrived on the Frontstretch scene in 2020. He has been an avid NASCAR fan for the majority of his life, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who used to help former team owner Junie Donlavey in his garage. Glover covers news for the site and took over "The Underdog House" column in 2021. In addition to being a college junior, his hobbies include volunteering at church, playing basketball and tennis, racing go-karts, and helping at his high school alma mater.
