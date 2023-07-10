Tyler Reif Joins Central Coast Cabinets Racing for Shasta

Tyler Reif will join Todd Souza’s ARCA Menards Series West team Central Coast Cabinets Racing for the upcoming race at Shasta Speedway, Reif announced July 10.

Reif will pilot the No. 13 Ford, which has been driven by Souza in all 2023 West events. Souza will slide over into the No. 3 Ford.

Michael Munoz will crew chief Reif, who is currently fourth in the series standings.

The deal is only for the July 29 event. Reif’s remaining 2023 races will be announced at a future date.

Reif won the season opener, a combination race for the West with the national ARCA Menards Series, at Phoenix Raceway for his first career victory.

Overall, driving the No. 41 for Lowden-Jackson Motorsports, Reif has one win, two top fives and four top 10s.

LJM has not announced a replacement driver for Reif at Shasta. The team has fielded the No. 41 full time with the No. 46 competing in all events sans the most recent race at Irwindale Speedway.

Souza also competes full time in the West and he is seventh in the standings. He has one top five and three top 10s in 2023. He also competed in the main ARCA race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, finishing seventh.

Reif and Souza will join the West competitors at Shasta on Saturday, July 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET with live streaming coverage available on FloRacing.

