What Happened?

LONG POND, Pa. – Denny Hamlin survived some late-race contact and a late-race restart to win his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. Finishing in the top five behind him was Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs.

This victory is Hamlin’s 50th in the Cup Series and Toyota’s 600th across all three NASCAR national series. Hamlin also has now surpassed Jeff Gordon in most Cup wins at Pocono with seven.

But What Really Happened?

Kyle Larson‘s crew chief Cliff Daniels sat in the garage after the race and watched his team load the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the hauler when a fan wearing a Hamlin shirt walked up to him and asked for an autograph.

Daniels politely obliged and, while signing, voiced a negative prediction against Hamlin’s championship bid.

Emotions were certainly high, and this time they may just stay that way.

Is anyone else getting a case of deja vu?

That’s right. Sunday almost felt like an exact copy of Kansas Speedway this previous May, didn’t it?

We have the exact same actors that caused controversy at the Midwestern track last time, and the same driver came out on top. But back then, Larson still finished second, and both drivers agreed it was hard racing.

But after Larson finished back in 21st on Sunday, the feelings don’t appear to be so positive between the two friends this time.

In 2023, Larson has been subject of many controversies whether he likes it or not, and Pocono is only the latest example of a probable race win being taken away.

At the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race, Larson was involved in an incident with Ryan Preece. At Talladega Superspeedway, Larson had a terrifying crash that ripped the side panel off his car and penetrated the cockpit. At Dover Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain indirectly wrecked Larson via a JJ Yeley delivery system and tangled with Chastain again at Darlington Raceway while racing for the win. Of course, none of that is including the aforementioned clash between he and Hamlin at Kansas, either.

In other words? If there was a nickel for every time a media scrum was waiting for Larson on pit road after a race in 2023, there’d be a fistful of nickels. That’s not a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened so many times.

But if you listened to Larson’s interview, the Californian claims he’ll likely get over it soon, and well, maybe he will.

But will Daniels? Will the rest of the No. 5 crew?

Larson made a great point. He could have 10 extra playoff points and two more wins if it weren’t for late-race skirmishes involving the No. 11 Toyota. Maybe Larson can zen himself away from racing his buddy more aggressively or even wrecking him, but the rest of his team works hard for those points, and watching from the sidelines on pit road while your hard work is ruined is no easy task.

They had to deal with it with Chastain twice, and now they’ve dealt with it for Hamlin twice. Daniels mentioned that still remembers Kansas.

There is a point where Larson has to start sticking up for his crew on the racetrack, and anybody that saw those Hendrick Motorsports crewmen loading up a damaged race car in that Pocono garage on Sunday could tell you that time is likely coming soon.

Who Stood Out?

All said, if you’re not already talking about Hamlin for the incident with Larson, you should be talking about the many milestones his win reached.

First, there’s his 50th Cup Series win – a number the Virginian has been claiming to be a goal of his for some time now. With it, he now ties with legendary drivers like Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson for 13th on the all-time wins list.

Second, with his seventh win at The Tricky Triangle, Hamlin now has surpassed Gordon for the record of most Cup wins at Pocono. Although, if you ask him, he will claim he has eight since he was disqualified last year.

Finally, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won the 600th win for Toyota in a NASCAR national series event – a milestone he claimed he wanted on Saturday afternoon since he’s been around the longest with the manufacturer.

I asked @dennyhamlin what it would mean for him if he was able to earn @ToyotaRacing’s 600th NASCAR national series win.



“All the Toyota drivers, they’re going to be motivated to get it, but I’ve been around the longest. I certainly want to have it.”#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/YJPrhaFHEN — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneLT) July 22, 2023

His performance certainly wasn’t the most dominating of the day. As a matter of fact, he only led nine laps. Polesitter William Byron led the race high of 60. However, Hamlin finished third and fourth in stages one and two, respectively, meaning the teal-colored No. 11 Toyota played pit strategy to perfection all day.

Controversy and hurt feelings aside, Hamlin was there racing for the lead at the end of the race, proving his Pocono prowess is still in play.

Who Fell Flat?

For the first stage, it was a near lights out lead for Joey Logano.

The Team Penske racer stole the lead from Byron early on lap 11. Shortly afterward, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson challenged the No. 22 for the top spot for a time but to no avail. Logano was able to easily cruise to a stage one win.

It was all downhill from there. In fact, it was more of a sharp cliff than a hill.

With strategy in play, many drivers stayed out during the stage caution period in exchange for track position. Logano restarted seven rows deep in the field as a result.

The No. 22 scattered alongside the rest of the field when the green flag dropped again in the beginning of stage two but remained in between three and four-wide cars. As the meat in the sandwich, all it took was one wrong move for Logano to get sent.

A BIG crash at Pocono involving Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez!



📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Ax8ngWWP4f — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2023

The reigning Cup champion couldn’t get the car back to pit road on his own, but his misfortunate end to the race isn’t what everyone’s talking about.

It’s instead his absolute verbal thrashing of a tow truck driver that didn’t tow him away.

Yikes. Should go listen to this full time pic.twitter.com/dKJPq9q6lj — Ethan G | 🏎🏁🏆 (@efgregs) July 23, 2023

Is it ugly? Is it justified? Is it just funny? That’s up to you. Either way, it highlights the frustration Logano must have felt for his day to be cut short so early.

Better Than Last Time?

Since when did Pocono become a short track?

Or at least as fun as one?

Last year, Pocono demonstrated again its ability to begin – or at least fuel – a rivalry as a result of contact while racing for the lead. That’s really nothing new when it comes to the Pennsylvania circuit.

What is new is its ability to create a dozen rivalries in one afternoon.

Austin Dillon just threw his helmet at former teammate Tyler Reddick.



Don't remember seeing that at Pocono before.#NASCAR — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) July 23, 2023

There was only a handful of drivers that weren’t upset with somebody else by the end of the 400 miles ran on Sunday. Heck, even race winner Hamlin appeared to be miffed at the situation involving Larson.

Does that make it a good race? Not statistically. But it sure as hell was the most interesting Pocono race in recent memory.

And what better time to have it than in front of the largest Pocono crowd since 2010?

The image on the left is an overhead shot of Pocono in 2019. The image on the right is from today. I can't get over how much the infield crowd has grown in four years, especially down in turn one pic.twitter.com/E2lTjxhGHQ — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) July 23, 2023

Paint Scheme of the Race

First thing’s first. There are a few good options this week.

On the sentimental side of things, Brad Keselowski‘s King’s Hawaiian No. 6 honored over 300 military veterans by featuring their names on his Ford this weekend. On the paint design side, it’s nothing new, but it’s for a good cause.

On the other hand, Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford featured a, well, Ford sponsorship. And they wanted to be sure everybody knew based on their giant font lettering.

However, the one that seemed to steal the show was yet another Jumpman brand-inspired No. 45 Toyota driven by Tyler Reddick.

😮‍💨🔥



That @Jumpman23 WINGS No. 45 Toyota TRD Pro at the top of the board for practice. pic.twitter.com/OuvreHclYQ — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) July 22, 2023

It’s clash of green and white not only stuck out like a sore thumb, but the design was a homage for the “H” Wings shoe, which was a tribute to Howard White, the Nike executive that worked with NBA legend Michael Jordan to bring the brand to life.

It was a neat homage to a legendary clothing brand and just another addition to the Jumpman design collection of diecast that will certainly be sought after.

What’s Next?

The sport returns to The Action Track.

The Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway for its second trip to the Virginian short track. Qualifying for the Cook Out 400 will be live on Saturday, July 29 at 1:20 p.m. ET with the race being televised live on Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

