Daniel Suarez Finishes Last After Pocono Wreck: ‘We Shouldn’t Have Been Racing Back There’

Daniel Suarez came into today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway one point under the playoff cut line.

He will leave much further behind it.

After varying pit strategies in the first 30 laps, Suarez found himself toward the back of the field at the beginning of stage two alongside Joey Logano, who won stage one.

A stack up going into turn 1 caused the No. 99 to spin and hit the wall, which heavily damaging the front nose and side. Suarez brought the car to pit road, but the damage was terminal. Suarez was able to make two more laps around the track and then took it to the garage area.

“At the end of the day, I think there is nobody to blame but ourselves, I don’t think we should’ve been racing in the back like we were,” Suarez told Frontstretch. “We were much better than that.”

“We had a car capable of running in top 10 or top 15 at least and we were running the 20s because we missed the balance of car in the first stage. I’m frustrated because I feel like we are better than this.”

With Logano returning to the track for a dozen laps, Suarez will end today’s HighPoint.com 400 with a last-place finish.

On-site Frontstretch reporter Dalton Hopkins contributed to this report.

