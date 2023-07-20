When Martin Truex Jr. wins, he wins.

Monday’s (July 17) NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was no exception.

Truex led 84.4% of the race and 254 of the 301 laps en route to the victory, his first at The Magic Mile. It was a long time coming, as Truex now leads all active drivers with 1,170 laps led on the 1.058-mile oval.

Not only was it one of the most dominant performances of his career, but it was also one of the most dominant performances in New Hampshire’s 30 years on the Cup schedule.

It was just the sixth time that a driver led more than 200 laps in a race at the track, and Truex became the fourth driver to win while doing so.

N.H. Race Driver Laps Led Finish Sept. 2000 Jeff Burton 300 1st Nov. 2001 Jeff Gordon 257 15th July 2023 Martin Truex Jr. 254 1st July 2005 Tony Stewart 232 1st Sept. 2007 Clint Bowyer 222 1st Sept. 2015 Kevin Harvick 216 21st

The third most dominant race in NHMS history in terms of laps led, where does Truex’s triumph rank among his own wins? By percentage of laps led, it’s fourth.

Date Track Laps Led % May 2016 Charlotte 392/400 98.0 October 2019 Martinsville 464/500 92.8 May 2021 Darlington 248/293 84.6 July 2023 New Hampshire 254/301 84.4 June 2019 Sonoma 59/90 65.6 July 2018 Kentucky 174/267 65.2 March 2018 Fontana 125/200 62.5 June 2015 Pocono 97/160 60.6 June 2018 Sonoma 62/110 56.4 March 2017 Las Vegas 150/267 56.2

Altogether, Truex has led more than half the race in 12 of his 34 wins and more than 40% of the race in 16 of his 34 wins. He also led the most laps in 19 of the 34.

Truex doesn’t have many wins where he came out of nowhere either. While most Hall of Fame-caliber drivers in the 21st century have at least a win or a handful of wins where they led single digits laps – Kyle Busch, Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano all do – Truex has led at least 20 laps in all of his wins.

In addition, Truex only has two Cup wins (the 2016 Southern 500 and 2021 Martinsville) where he led less than 10% of the race distance.

All of this makes sense given that Truex has led 12,036 laps in his Cup career, good enough for 17th all time; he is currently tied with Kurt Busch for 25th on the all-time win list.

Leading laps isn’t the only way Truex has dominated throughout his career, however. He also has a knack for pulling a significant gap on second place when taking the checkered flag.

Since 2006 – Truex’s rookie season – there have been 27 Cup races that had a margin of victory greater than seven seconds. Not all of the margins were a result of pure speed, as there have been plenty of fuel mileage finishes in the last 17 years. When excluding those races, there have been 12 races since 2006 where a driver pulled a seven-second margin on race pace alone.

Date Track Driver Margin of Victory (seconds) June 2007 Dover Martin Truex Jr. 7.355 May 2010 Dover Kyle Busch 7.551 Oct. 2010 Kansas Greg Biffle 7.638 April 2011 Texas Matt Kenseth 8.315 Oct. 2016 Dover Martin Truex Jr. 7.527 Sept. 2017 Chicago Martin Truex Jr. 7.179 March 2018 Auto Club Martin Truex Jr. 11.685 May 2018 Dover Kevin Harvick 7.450 June 2018 Sonoma Martin Truex Jr. 10.513 May 2019 Dover Martin Truex Jr. 9.501 March 2020 Auto Club Alex Bowman 8.904 May 2021 Charlotte Kyle Larson 10.051

Twelve races, and Truex was the winner in six of them; no one else appeared on the list more than once.

Moving on to next weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway, Truex retook the regular season points lead after winning at New Hampshire. Prior to 2023, the last time he was the regular season points leader was after five races of the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, it’s not a given that he will be back for 2024. But whether he comes back or decides to call it quits at the end of the season, last weekend showed that he can still dominate.

