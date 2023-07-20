When Martin Truex Jr. wins, he wins.
Monday’s (July 17) NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was no exception.
Truex led 84.4% of the race and 254 of the 301 laps en route to the victory, his first at The Magic Mile. It was a long time coming, as Truex now leads all active drivers with 1,170 laps led on the 1.058-mile oval.
Not only was it one of the most dominant performances of his career, but it was also one of the most dominant performances in New Hampshire’s 30 years on the Cup schedule.
It was just the sixth time that a driver led more than 200 laps in a race at the track, and Truex became the fourth driver to win while doing so.
|N.H. Race
|Driver
|Laps Led
|Finish
|Sept. 2000
|Jeff Burton
|300
|1st
|Nov. 2001
|Jeff Gordon
|257
|15th
|July 2023
|Martin Truex Jr.
|254
|1st
|July 2005
|Tony Stewart
|232
|1st
|Sept. 2007
|Clint Bowyer
|222
|1st
|Sept. 2015
|Kevin Harvick
|216
|21st
The third most dominant race in NHMS history in terms of laps led, where does Truex’s triumph rank among his own wins? By percentage of laps led, it’s fourth.
|Date
|Track
|Laps Led
|%
|May 2016
|Charlotte
|392/400
|98.0
|October 2019
|Martinsville
|464/500
|92.8
|May 2021
|Darlington
|248/293
|84.6
|July 2023
|New Hampshire
|254/301
|84.4
|June 2019
|Sonoma
|59/90
|65.6
|July 2018
|Kentucky
|174/267
|65.2
|March 2018
|Fontana
|125/200
|62.5
|June 2015
|Pocono
|97/160
|60.6
|June 2018
|Sonoma
|62/110
|56.4
|March 2017
|Las Vegas
|150/267
|56.2
Altogether, Truex has led more than half the race in 12 of his 34 wins and more than 40% of the race in 16 of his 34 wins. He also led the most laps in 19 of the 34.
Truex doesn’t have many wins where he came out of nowhere either. While most Hall of Fame-caliber drivers in the 21st century have at least a win or a handful of wins where they led single digits laps – Kyle Busch, Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano all do – Truex has led at least 20 laps in all of his wins.
In addition, Truex only has two Cup wins (the 2016 Southern 500 and 2021 Martinsville) where he led less than 10% of the race distance.
All of this makes sense given that Truex has led 12,036 laps in his Cup career, good enough for 17th all time; he is currently tied with Kurt Busch for 25th on the all-time win list.
Leading laps isn’t the only way Truex has dominated throughout his career, however. He also has a knack for pulling a significant gap on second place when taking the checkered flag.
Since 2006 – Truex’s rookie season – there have been 27 Cup races that had a margin of victory greater than seven seconds. Not all of the margins were a result of pure speed, as there have been plenty of fuel mileage finishes in the last 17 years. When excluding those races, there have been 12 races since 2006 where a driver pulled a seven-second margin on race pace alone.
|Date
|Track
|Driver
|Margin of Victory (seconds)
|June 2007
|Dover
|Martin Truex Jr.
|7.355
|May 2010
|Dover
|Kyle Busch
|7.551
|Oct. 2010
|Kansas
|Greg Biffle
|7.638
|April 2011
|Texas
|Matt Kenseth
|8.315
|Oct. 2016
|Dover
|Martin Truex Jr.
|7.527
|Sept. 2017
|Chicago
|Martin Truex Jr.
|7.179
|March 2018
|Auto Club
|Martin Truex Jr.
|11.685
|May 2018
|Dover
|Kevin Harvick
|7.450
|June 2018
|Sonoma
|Martin Truex Jr.
|10.513
|May 2019
|Dover
|Martin Truex Jr.
|9.501
|March 2020
|Auto Club
|Alex Bowman
|8.904
|May 2021
|Charlotte
|Kyle Larson
|10.051
Twelve races, and Truex was the winner in six of them; no one else appeared on the list more than once.
Moving on to next weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway, Truex retook the regular season points lead after winning at New Hampshire. Prior to 2023, the last time he was the regular season points leader was after five races of the 2018 season.
Meanwhile, it’s not a given that he will be back for 2024. But whether he comes back or decides to call it quits at the end of the season, last weekend showed that he can still dominate.
About the author
Stephen Stumpf joined Frontstretch in September 2021 and currently pens the weekly columns 4 Burning Questions and Stat Sheet. He also contributes to Frontstretch with social media, editing and rotating commentary while occasionally serving as an on-site reporter. A Texas native, Stephen started following NASCAR at age 9.
Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.
