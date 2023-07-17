Supercars Ace Brodie Kostecki to Race for RCR at Indy

After nine years, Brodie Kostecki is headed back to NASCAR.

The Supercars winner and recent points leader will be driving for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on August 13.

Excited to be announcing my @NASCAR Cup debut at Indy on August 13th. Thanks to Richard and everyone at @RCRracing for giving me a once in a lifetime opportunity 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zhFbVIEhEB — Brodie Kostecki (@BrodieKostecki) July 17, 2023

This comes on the heels of Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen’s Cup victory earlier this season on the streets of Chicago. Kostecki, however, will not have a testing session prior to his race weekend, unlike many guest drivers and van Gisbergen in the past year.

“I feel really fortunate and lucky to be able to race at Indy,” Kostecki said in an interview with V8 Sleuth. “It has been a dream of mine to race in NASCAR since I have been a young fella and this is going to tick that box, so it is going to be a really cool moment for myself.”

Kostecki will be behind the wheel of the organization’s No. 33 Chevrolet, one of two non-charter entries announced for the race to go along with Kamui Kobayashi’s at 23XI Racing.

This is the first time RCR has entered a third car this season, and the first time it’s done so at the Cup level in a year. The No. 33 was last entered in the race at Michigan International Speedway last year with Austin Hill in an 18th-place effort.

