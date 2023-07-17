Entry List: 2023 HighPoint.com 400

The NASCAR Cup Series’ lone visit to Pocono Raceway occurs this weekend with the HighPoint.com 400.

Just the 36 charted Cup teams are entered for the race, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

The lone driver change from New Hampshire Motor Speedway is in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15. JJ Yeley will drive at Pocono, taking over for Ryan Newman.

The HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage is via USA Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article