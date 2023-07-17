Entry List: 2023 HighPoint.com 400

The NASCAR Cup Series’ lone visit to Pocono Raceway occurs this weekend with the HighPoint.com 400.
Just the 36 charted Cup teams are entered for the race, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.
The lone driver change from New Hampshire Motor Speedway is in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15. JJ Yeley will drive at Pocono, taking over for Ryan Newman.
Pocono Cup Entry List
The HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage is via USA Network.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
