Christopher Bell’s Winning Chances Go Awry With Pit Road Mistakes, Late Crash

LOUDON, N.H. – Martin Truex Jr. finally won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and was almost untouchable through the afternoon, leading 254 of the 301 laps in Monday’s (July 17) Crayon 301.

But if it wasn’t for early pit road mistakes and a late crash, Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell might’ve been right there with him.

Bell won the pole in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday (July 15), and with his past record at New Hampshire, he unquestionably entered Monday as one of the favorites.

Christopher Bell at New Hampshire:



2nd (Trucks, 2016)

1st (Trucks, 2017)

1st (Xfinity, 2018)

1st (Xfinity, 2019)

38th (Cup, 2020)

1st (Xfinity, 2021)

2nd (Cup, 2021)

1st (Cup, 2022) pic.twitter.com/akIrcSQmnb — mario (@LostSchemes) July 10, 2023

Truex was right behind him on the outside pole. With practice and qualifying in the books, the race looked to be a battle between the two Toyota heavy weights.

After leading the first lap, Bell slotted behind Truex in second. He was the only one to keep in touch with the No. 19 car, but it only took 30 laps for the day to unravel for the No. 20 team.

First, it was losing eight spots on pit road during the competition caution. Bell made his way back to sixth by the end of the first stage, but he had to pit for a second time under the stage caution for a loose wheel.

Bell showcased the speed of his No. 20 car at the start of stage two, as he quickly made up all the ground he had lost on pit road.

.@CBellRacing restarted 30th after a loose wheel on Lap 78.



In just 40 laps, he’s re-entered the top 10! pic.twitter.com/JnMtZW6iK6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

From the midpoint of the race on, Bell hovered between sixth to 10th on the scoring pylon. He looked to be out of winning contention until Noah Gragson brought out a caution with 30 laps to go.

The No. 20 team called for four tires, and Bell was starting to make his way through the field until his day effectively ended after slamming the wall with 13 laps to go.

Christopher Bell slides into the wall!

What caused the wreck?

“Yeah, just got loose over the bumps and spun out,” Bell said.

While the day ended with a disappointing 29th-place finish, Bell was able to acknowledge how fast his car was.

“Yeah, I mean, it feels good to have good car potential,” Bell said. “We’ve had good car potential the last couple of weeks, so hopefully we can keep that going.”

While Truex ran away by leading nearly 85% of the race, Bell was not far behind him on the first run. Did he think he had a chance at battling the No. 19 car throughout the afternoon?

“I was right there with him while we were up front. Guess that’s all I know.”

