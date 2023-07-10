Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After a controversial end to Sunday’s (July 9) Quaker State 400 saw William Byron claim his fourth win of the season thanks to rain at Atlanta Motor Speedway, several other drivers came close to their first triumphs of the season but have yet to lock themselves into the playoffs.
Adam Cheek and Phil Spain discuss the end to the race and the endless loop of caution laps that eventually led the field down pit road, the drivers still in the hunt and more.
