After a controversial end to Sunday’s (July 9) Quaker State 400 saw William Byron claim his fourth win of the season thanks to rain at Atlanta Motor Speedway, several other drivers came close to their first triumphs of the season but have yet to lock themselves into the playoffs.

Adam Cheek and Phil Spain discuss the end to the race and the endless loop of caution laps that eventually led the field down pit road, the drivers still in the hunt and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article