Chase Elliott Suspended 1 Race After Charlotte Denny Hamlin Crash

Chase Elliott has been suspended for one NASCAR Cup Series after a crash with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, NASCAR announced May 30.

Elliott will no longer compete in this week’s Cup event at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

A replacement for Elliott in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 has not yet been announced.

In the Coca-Cola 600, Elliott made contact with Hamlin’s right rear on the frontstretch, turning Hamlin’s No. 11 into the outside wall and ending both drivers’ days.

Afterward, Hamlin called the contact intentional and called for Elliott to be punished, while Elliott claimed he did not wreck Hamlin on purpose.

Neither Elliott nor Hendrick has commented on the suspension.

Elliott is currently 29th in Cup points after missing multiple races toward the beginning of the 2023 season due to injury. He has two top fives and four top 10s in eight starts.

