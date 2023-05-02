Legacy Moving to Toyota in 2024

Legacy Motor Club will field Toyotas in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2024, it announced May 2.

The team, which runs two full-time Cup teams and one part-time outfit, currently operates with Chevrolets.

“Maury Gallagher [co-owner] and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024,” Legacy co-owner Jimmie Johnson said in a team release. “We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future.

“I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together. I’m so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialize our record-breaking success we shared.”

“We are humbled and delighted to welcome Legacy Motor Club into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family,” David Wilson, Toyota Racing Development president, added. “Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship caliber organization. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.”

Legacy, in its first year under its new name after previously operating as Petty GMS, fields the Nos. 42 and 43 full time for Noah Gragson and Erik Jones.

A part-time ride for co-owner Johnson, the No. 84, has also competed in 2023.

Through 11 races in 2023, Jones is 24th in points with two top 10s, while Gragson is 32nd.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article