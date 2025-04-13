A dominant drive for Kyle Larson ended with a trip to victory lane, as the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway continued the trend of long green flag runs with track position becoming premium.

Caleb Barnes and Tanner Marlar, reporting from the track this weekend, give their thoughts on how the Next Gen Bristol differs from past versions of The Last Great Colosseum.

Tire wear, or the lack thereof, was another topic, along with the differing opinions on what the tires should do. The two finish by discussing which of the top finishers stood out the most during the day.

