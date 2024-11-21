JTG Daugherty Racing Rebrands To Hyak Motorsports

JTG Daugherty Racing has rebranded following an ownership change.

Hyak Motorsports will field the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as the driver.

Gordon Smith is now the principal owner and CEO of the organization. Hyak Maritime is also the name of a sea vessel construction company Smith also owns. The press release notes that “Hyak” is a term that “means ‘fast’ in Chinook Jargon, which is a trade language of the Pacific Northwest that incorporates terms from Chinook, Chehalis, and many other local languages.”

“Becoming the owner of Hyak Motorsports brings an exciting opportunity,” Smith said in the press release. “I look forward to building on the team’s accomplishments, investing in its future, and driving toward new successes in partnership with our fans, sponsors, and team members.”

Brad Daugherty, Mark Hughes, and Ernie Cope will remain on as minority owners. Jodi and Tad Geschickter (the former namesakes of the team – JTG) are no longer involved in the operation.

No sponsorship was announced by the outfit. Longtime sponsor Kroger was announced earlier this week to be joining RFK Racing in a multi-year, multi-car sponsorship. Tad Geschickter owns the PR company that currently handles the Kroger sponsorship.

“This rebrand is exciting for the team and myself,” Stenhouse said. “I’m excited for everyone to see the rebrand this offseason and in 2025. The team has won the most iconic of races with the Daytona 500, so this is just a continuation of building its legacy.”