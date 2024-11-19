Ryan Preece Running Full Time for RFK

Ryan Preece is moving to a third RFK Racing car, the No. 60, in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, RFK announced Nov. 19.

The No. 60, which was fielded part time in 2024, will be a full-time car in 2025.

Kroger, previously a sponsor of JTG-Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 in the series, moves to the No. 60 with Preece. The company will also sponsor RFK’s Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

Preece drove for Stewart-Haas Racing in the series in 2024, earning one top five and five top 10s in the No. 41.

He has four top fives and 16 top 10s in Cup in 187 starts since 2015.

“We’re thrilled to formally and publicly announce our expansion plans and the next step in our evolution at RFK,” Steve Newmark, RFK president, said in a release. “First, we’d like to thank Kroger and the vision of Tad and Jodi (Geschickter), without which we wouldn’t be in the position of growing with a third car in 2025 and beyond. Their commitment to us on behalf of Kroger has not only allowed us to fulfill our growth objectives in ways we’ve long desired, but also to continue to push the envelope when it comes to finding the competitive edge needed to compete at the top level of NASCAR.

“Second, Ryan Preece is who we identified from day one when discussing this third entry, and his young talent from the grassroots level all the way up to the Cup Series is something that excites us moving forward. On behalf of the entire team at RFK, we can’t wait to roll out the No. 60 with Ryan Preece, and our larger Kroger partnership encompassing all three of our Ford Mustangs, in 2025.”

RFK will be leasing a charter from Rick Ware Racing for the No. 60, Newmark revealed in a press conference. Neither RWR nor JTG, which was sponsored by Kroger, has commented on the moves.