Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte Make Up Amazon/TNT Broadcast Booths

Amazon Prime Video and TNT will have Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte in their broadcast booths for NASCAR races in 2025, both companies announced Nov. 18.

Alexander will call the race, while Earnhardt and Letarte flank him as analysts.

Earnhardt was previously announced as joining Amazon and TNT coverage.

Earnhardt moves over from NBC’s NASCAR coverage, while Alexander comes from FOX. Letarte has also worked with NBC in recent years, with the release indicating he’ll remain with the broadcaster in addition to his work with Amazon and TNT.

Amazon kicks off its race coverage with the Coca-Cola 600 in the NASCAR Cup Series, part of a five-event stretch in May and June. TNT then takes over for five races in June and July.

In addition, Amazon plans coverage of practice and qualifying for the majority of the first half of the Cup season.