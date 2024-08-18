FireKeepers Casino 400 Postponed to Monday Morning

Mother Nature has once again affected a NASCAR weekend.

After completing 51 laps of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, the remaining 149 laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway will be run on Monday (Aug. 19).

Ryan Blaney won stage one of the race, while Chase Elliott is the current leader.

Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick complete the current top five, with Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano rounding out the current top 10.

Coverage of the race will resume on USA Network on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.