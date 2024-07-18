Bringing the Heat: Josh Berry & Panini Bring Caitlin Clark to the Track

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen chats with NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry about his rookie season with Stewart-Haas Racing and his future plans with Wood Brothers Racing. He also discusses his relationship with Panini America, which is sponsoring him this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and having basketball star Caitlin Clark on the car.

After the Berry conversation, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie to discuss the option tire coming to Richmond Raceway a few weeks after the Olympic break. They offer insight into whether this will affect the racing and if it will look similar to what fans saw at the All-Star Race.

Nolen and Massie then react to comments by Corey LaJoie about his viewpoint on what happened between him and Kyle Busch that resulted in a multi-car wreck last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The show wraps up with some final thoughts about whether the charter negotiations will be done during the Olympic break.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen