Happy Hour: Did Corey LaJoie Get Away With One?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by frequent guest John Newby, senior writer at Savage Ventures and AltDriver.com.

The quartet dive into the wreck between Corey LaJoie and Kyle Busch. Was NASCAR right in not assessing LaJoie a penalty for the incident?

The guys also talk about how Tyler Reddick has come up short in a lot of recent races. They then get into the lack of NASCAR Cup Series opportunities for some of the top prospects, as it seems Austin Hill, Corey Heim and Chandler Smith will move up next season.

The gang discuss the new tire options that will be raced at Richmond Raceway in August and what factor those could play in the racing. Finally, in honor of the return of the Brickyard 400 this coming weekend, the guys name what thing they would like to see return to NASCAR.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

Michael Massie Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.